Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

The Rotary Club of Ridgefield celebrates the organizations who helped to create Ridgefield-opoly with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Keeler Tavern Barn.

The event includes beer, wine and “Dinner by the Bite,” from Some Things Fishy Catering.

RSVP is by Nov. 14 to Sue Manning at suemanning6@att.net.