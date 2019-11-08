https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-as-a-board-game-Rotary-Club-to-host-14820026.php
Ridgefield as a board game: Rotary Club to host ‘Ridgefield-oploy’ reception Nov. 21
The Rotary Club of Ridgefield celebrates the organizations who helped to create Ridgefield-opoly with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Keeler Tavern Barn.
The event includes beer, wine and “Dinner by the Bite,” from Some Things Fishy Catering.
RSVP is by Nov. 14 to Sue Manning at suemanning6@att.net.
