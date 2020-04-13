Ridgefield artist wins best in show award in online juried exhibition

Ridgefield resident Melissa Orme won Best in Show for her painting "Celebration" in the Rowayton Art Center's Online Spring Juried Show 2020.

The Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), “Spring Juried Show,” is now online at racgallery.carbonmade.com. This all media exhibition features artwork by more than 100 artists chosen from almost 350 submissions.

Winners were announced on April 8: Best in Show, Melissa Orme of Ridgefield for “Celebration,” (Acrylic on Linen); 1st Place, Nancy Woodward of Wilton for “Sisters,” (Digital Photography); 2nd Place, Katharine Draper of Norwalk for “Environmental Spiral” (Ink on Paper); 3rd Place, Gregg Welz of Norwalk for “Spiral Vortex” (Paper Cuts); and Honorable Mention, Joanie Landau, “Roses for Sara Diptych” (Prints on Plexiglass).

Exhibition chair is Joanna Bridges and Pamela Davis is co-chair. The judge, Lisa Cooper grew up surrounded by artists including her mother, a painter and jewelry designer, and father a successful businessman with a passion for creating Nevelson-like wood sculptures. Professionally, prior to opening Elisa Contemporary Art, Cooper spent over 20 years in marketing roles for IBM, Chase and Mercedes-Benz. She launched the Riverdale Gallery in 2008 and the CT Art Salon in 2017. The gallery has participated in art fairs in New York, the Hamptons and Miami and curated over 40 exhibits. She currently is a member of the Arts & Architecture Review Committee at Saint Peter’s Church in Manhattan; Art Table, POWarts, and the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County.

RAC celebrates the study, creation and appreciation of the arts through classes, exhibitions and events open to all in the community. For almost 60 years, this nonprofit organization has been a cultural gem in Rowayton. The gallery and art school overlook the scenic Five Mile River at 145 Rowayton Avenue with space for regional artists to exhibit their art and a classroom for workshops and classes at all levels offered to children and adults. Visit rowaytonarts.org and follow @rowaytonarts.