Ridgefield artist's work reflects her fascination with the creativity of children

RIDGEFIELD – When watching children build sand castles on a beach and draw on sidewalks with chalk, town resident and artist Marsha Simha said she’s fascinated by how they get “really lost in their creativity.”
“You see kids with sidewalk art – there could be 50 people around them and they’re so focused on their own little world,” Simha said. “I love both the innocence and the focus that they have. I think it’s the best part of childhood – I hope we can learn something from them.”