Ridgefield artist's work reflects her fascination with the creativity of children

RIDGEFIELD – When watching children build sand castles on a beach and draw on sidewalks with chalk, town resident and artist Marsha Simha said she’s fascinated by how they get “really lost in their creativity.”

“You see kids with sidewalk art – there could be 50 people around them and they’re so focused on their own little world,” Simha said. “I love both the innocence and the focus that they have. I think it’s the best part of childhood – I hope we can learn something from them.”

Simha’s interest in the way children take on the world is the focus of her new art exhibit, “Through the Eyes of Children,” which is on display at The Meetinghouse, a local gathering place at 605 Ridgebury Road, through Jan. 31. It is free, and can also be viewed at meetinghouse.life.

One part of Simha’s exhibit focuses on children emerged in their creations, including chalk drawings and building sand castles with friends. Her artwork is created with mixed media but primarily oils.

The other part of the exhibit displays story boards for her children’s book, “A Magical Journey.” Describing herself as an artist who writes, Simha said she created the children's book for the joy of doing it.

Focusing on inclusiveness and acceptance, her book tells the story of three children from outer space who land in “a place where everything and everyone are different,” she said. Little do the space children know they’ve landed at a circus, she said, though they see how all the different people at the circus are accepted for who they are.

“Children are not born with prejudice,” Simha said. “They are born open to the world and accepting of people and they learn not to be. And it’s my hope that we can get in touch with that part of ourselves without being judged.”

Interest in art

A Ridgefield resident since 1976, Simha said she became captivated with art when she was 10 years old.

As far as what inspired her to pursue art, Simha said, “I think that some of us are just born to do what we’re born to do – we just have it in us and that’s what we need to develop.”

Simha attended a local art school starting at age 10 and then went to the Art Students League in Manhattan from age 12 until she graduated from high school. She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in Manhattan.

Beyond studying art in the classroom, Simha said, “Anytime you go to a museum or you look around you with your eyes really open, you’re studying art.”

Simha said she also likes the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford and the art galleries at Yale University. Although she has visited museums on her travels abroad – including the Louvre in Paris – she said she prefers small, intimate museums and trying to absorb one painting at a time.

“I find if you try to go to places like the Met, as fabulous as they are, they can become a little overwhelming,” Simha said, referring to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

“And even in a large museum, I’d rather pick one small area and focus on that. … For me, it was (Dutch painter Johannes) Vermeer at the Frick,” she said.

Outside of her art and writing, Simha does volunteer work in other creative areas, such as musical theater with mentally challenged young adults; a mural project at Green Chimneys School in Brewster, N.Y.; and engaging in a writers' group.

Along with writing music, Simha said she’s drawn to writing poetry more than prose “because it’s like painting a way to evoke images and feelings.”

“Creativity doesn’t need to be just with a singular focus,” she said.