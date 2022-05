RIDGEFIELD — Voters unanimously approved borrowing $2.1 million for various capital improvement projects during a special town meeting on Wednesday evening.

The meeting lasted only minutes. The issue was so uncontroversial perhaps because it was only a formality.

The finance board had actually approved these projects in 2020 during the budget process that year. Typically the town would need voter approval to do so, but the governor’s executive orders allowed municipalities to pass their budgets without town meetings or referendums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Ridgefield’s bond counsel requested voters still formally approve the projects, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

The town broke the $7.2 million worth of projects into three tranches, so that they could be approved at three special town meetings, he said. The town is only permitted to approve up to $3 million during special town meetings. This was the third and final meeting, he said.

Projects included on the full $7.2 million list include sidewalk improvements, roof repairs to Veterans Park Elementary School, track replacement at Tiger Hollow Stadium and a Mack dump truck for the highway department.