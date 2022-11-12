Some Ridgefielders scoffed at affordable housing plan, but experts say it's key to vibrant town

RIDGEFIELD — Now that a large number of municipalities in the state have sent in their affordable housing plans, experts are trying to dispel some misunderstandings and myths around what many believe affordable housing means.
Christie Stewart, chief initiative officer at the Center for Housing Opportunity of the Housing Collective, a CT-based nonprofit agency focused on ending homelessness and creating equitable housing opportunities, said the town of Ridgefield, as well as other towns across the state, should rethink its "fairly strong opposition" over creating affordable housing units in town.