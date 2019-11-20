Ridgefield adds marketing pros to economic commission

After honoring the late Arnold Light — longtime chairman of the town’s Economic and Community Development Commission, who died unexpectedly in September — the Board of Selectmen appointed Amanda Duff and Bobby Knight, both marketing professionals, to seats on the commission.

“Thank you so much for sharing him with us,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told Light’s widow, Nilda, who was in attendance at the late October meeting. “We will never forget him.”

Light was also remembered by Ray Goddard of the Ridgefield Men’s Club, who spoke fondly of Light’s untiring efforts to improve his golf game.

“Thank you, everybody,” said Nilda Light. “Arnold cared for everyone very much, all his friends and colleagues.”

And he was very dedicated to the town.

“We were here 11 years,” she said. “He loved every minute.”

Social media marketer

Amanda Duff was reappointed for her second consecutive term on the “ECDC,” as the economic commission is known. She told the selectmen her skill set in public relations included the use of social media.

She said the ECDC would be working with the Connecticut Office of Tourism and its www.ctvisit.com website.

“The marketing connection with ‘ctvisit’ has been helpful,” Duff said. “They know who we are. We can now make edits to the Ridgefield page on the ctvisit website.”

There are several organizations that seek to promote Ridgefield, such as the Chamber of Commerce and the inRidgefield website, and Duff said she felt the town’s economic development commission should work with all of them.

“I think the ECDC is here to support the town,” she said. “... I really see us helping every organization.”

Duff said the ECDC should keep working to improve the town’s brand.

“What are we known for? What are our strengths?” she asked. “What are our weaknesses? Because our weaknesses are an opportunity for growth.”

Returning member

Bobby Knight, who’s served on the economic commission years ago, told the selectmen he’s ready to serve again.

“Economic development has changed pretty significantly in the six or seven years since I was there,” Knight told the selectmen.

“It used to be about business attraction, solely,” he said. “... The town has moved more to community development.

“By 2025, it’s estimated a third of the workforce will be working remotely,” he said.

The result will be “less need for retail space, less need for office space,” Knight said.

“... I hope to see more culture and entertainment,” he said. “... The town delivering experiences.”