Ridgefield Woman’s Club looks for new members

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club invites women of all ages to attend its meeting at the Ballard Green Club House at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

Since 1966, Ridgefield Woman’s Club volunteers have engaged in activities and programs that support many needs of the community. Some of the organizations include the RVNA, Keeler Tavern Museum, summer camps at the Parks and Recreation Center, the Ridgefield police and fire departments, the Ridgefield Highway Department, the high school’s scholarship program, Ridgefield Library, Danbury Hospital and many more.

Each of these donations are made possible by the club’s annual Craft Fair at East Ridge Middle School — set for Nov. 23 this year.

The Oct. 3 meeting will include information about the club, as well as an opportunity for women to meet its members.

Kim Bova, director of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, will speak at the meeting.

For more information, contact RWC at rwcinbox@gmail.com or visit rwc-ct.com.