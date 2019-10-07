https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-Woman-s-Club-collects-shoes-for-14499041.php
Ridgefield Woman’s Club collects shoes for Soles4Souls
The Ridgefield Woman’s Club will be collecting new or gently used footwear for the Soles4Souls project for the months of October and November at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.
This group gives shoes to those in need internationally or they help women set up businesses of selling shoes.
For more information, visit soles4souls.org.
