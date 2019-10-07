Ridgefield Woman’s Club collects shoes for Soles4Souls

Barbara Carvalho and Susan Van Blarcom start the collection process at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club will be collecting new or gently used footwear for the Soles4Souls project for the months of October and November at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

This group gives shoes to those in need internationally or they help women set up businesses of selling shoes.

For more information, visit soles4souls.org.