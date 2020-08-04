Ridgefield Woman’s Club awards scholarships to four RHS seniors

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club has awarded scholarships to four seniors at Ridgefield High School, in recognition of their high academic record and involvement in many areas of community service.

Stephanie Yee was chosen to receive the Evelyn Peeler Memorial Scholarship, which honors a former club member who gave significant service to the Ridgefield community. Yee was cited for her work as the online coordinator for FISH, an organization that helps senior citizens. She also chaired the peer tutoring program of the National Honor Society, which serves high school as well as middle school students. Her “thank you note” to the RWC stressed that giving back to others is important to her, and she plans to get involved in charitable work during her college years. Stephanie will attend Northeastern University in Boston in the fall, aiming to study psychology and linguistics.

Three students were awarded Ridgefield Woman’s Club scholarships: Alex Imbrogno, Jillian Collins and Tim Sganga. All three excelled in academics, were active in school as well as various community activities, and acknowledged that although their senior year differed widely from their expectations, they did find ways to connect with other students and celebrate their graduation. Alex commented that the class was “unified and special.”

Alex is headed to Elon University, interested in a wide range of subjects; Jillian will attend Eastern Lafayette College as a liberal arts major and Tim plans to study biomedical engineering at Virginia Tech. Happily, all of these institutions plan to reopen to first-year students in Fall, with varying plans for in-person and online classes.

The RWC wishes each of them a wonderful first year of college.