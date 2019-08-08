Ridgefield Woman’s Club awards four scholarships to graduating seniors

Dr. Stacey Gross pictured with RHS senior Fiona Sleigh, a finalist in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Competition.

Four young women from Ridgefield High School’s Class of 2019 — Samantha Sutcliffe, Emily Parker, Campbell Kinsman and Fiona Sleigh — were each awarded $1,500 college scholarships by the Ridgefield Woman’s Club. These scholarships, which are an acknowledgment of the students’ academic success, participation in student activities and commitment to community service, were presented at the high school’s senior awards ceremony in June.

Sutcliffe was awarded the Evelyn Peeler Scholarship, which honors the life of a former Woman’s Club president who was active in local charities. Samantha was recognized for her extraordinary service to the community, while the awards given to Parker, Kinsman and Sleigh recognized the girls’ overall achievement in high school.

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club has long been interested in fostering the success of young women, and has committed to funding four scholarships annually. These scholarships, and the many other charitable contributions given by the Woman’s Club to town and area organizations, are made possible by the proceeds of the club’s annual Craft Fair, to be held this year on Nov. 23 at East Ridge Middle School.

Currently, a committee of club members is working to attract craftsmen and women to participate in the 2019 fair. If you have an interesting craft or hobby, and wish to learn more about this event, go to the fair website: www.rwc-craftfair.com where you may also download an application.