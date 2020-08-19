Ridgefield Town Hall opens again to the public

Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti at the front door of town hall, which is once again open to walk-in visitors, under guidelines that include wearing a mask, answering health and travel questions, and going to a specific office destination. less Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti at the front door of town hall, which is once again open to walk-in visitors, under guidelines that include wearing a mask, answering health and travel questions, and going to a ... more Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Town Hall opens again to the public 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The white door below the big gold eagle is open again.

Ridgefield’s Town Hall has resumed welcoming walk-in visitors to its Main Street offices — although with a strict set of rules designed to protect both the public and town hall’s staff of 33 workers from COVID-19 during the continuing pandemic.

“Face coverings, fully over the nose and mouth, must be worn by all visitors at all times while visiting our town facilities,” said Town Human Resources Director Laurie Fernandez.

The first day the building re-opened was Monday, Aug. 17. Hours are once again 8:30 to 4:30, Monday through Friday.

“Yes, we opened to the public today and things went relatively well,” Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti said. “Visitors to our office are respectful of our guidelines and restrictions, in general.”

Among the new rules is that people visiting town hall may enter only through the front door on Main Street — with the exception of people who need the handicapped entrance on Bailey Avenue with its elevator.

People entering the building start by checking in at the Information Office that is the first door on the right after entering from Main Street.

There, among other requirements, visitors must answer a list of questions on their health and any recent travel. If the visitor passes muster with the health and travel questions, they must provide their name and phone number and what office they are visiting.

“I think being vetted at the Information Office will take some adjustment to those who are used to simply entering the building,” Lionetti said. “We are still making appointments for those who plan to come and stay for longer than 15 minutes.

“All in all, I think it went well,” she said.

“I agree with Wendy,” said Tax Collector Jane Berendsen-Hill. “It went well but having to stop at the Information Office will be an adjustment.

“My staff is doing well with it,” she said.

After the primary

First Selectman Rudy Marconi discussed the plans at the last Board of Selectmen’s meeting, the day after the Aug. 11 primary.

Reaction to the idea at a department heads’ meeting, as Marconi described it, suggested some ambivalence among town hall staff. — who have been working in a building largely closed to the general public for more than four months, since early April.

During that time no town hall worker has come down with COVID-19 — other than First Selectman Marconi himself, whose positive test prompted the immediate closing of town hall and the town hall annex back in the spring.

“I asked department heads in this building: ‘At what point do we begin allowing the public back in?’ ” Marconi said. “Earlier, prior to the primary we said ‘Let’s get through the primary.’ ”

The group response suggested people weren’t exactly eager to have the public back in the building, but didn’t want to oppose it, either.

“There was a ‘Yeeeeaahh, okay,’ ” Marconi said.

Town Human Resources Director Laurie Fernandez acknowledged that staff had concerns.

“Surveying how people feel, obviously, its mixed feelings,” Fernandez said. “People want to serve the public the best they can, but they also have concern for their families and themselves, for their health and safety.

“There is a little anxiety about opening up to the public.”

Fernandez said Friday that the smaller, less heavily-used Town Hall Annex — with 15 employees, home to the health, building, and planning and zoning offices — had been letting the public in for the last two weeks.

At the annex, on East Ridge in the brisk wing between the Venus building and Yanity Gym, people come in “using a ‘ring’ buzz-in system to allow them to enter, for business that can’t be handled off-site,” she said.

The rules

Town hall that has had plastic screens added to separate staff from patrons in many offices. There’ll be hand sanitizer available.

Fernandez reviewed the new rules in an email late last week.

“The town hall is opening select offices this Monday, but with strict protocols,” she said.

The requirement for people to wear masks at all times is the reason no food or beverages are allowed in, she said.

“Because of the layout of the Town hall, and openness of the building, we are limiting the areas in which the public may visit upon entering,” she said. “Anyone may enter for business within the following offices: tax collector, town clerk, assessor.

“We can not accommodate more than 1 or 2 people in each area at any time,” she said. “Based on social distancing rules, we will have floor markings to indicate where to stand and also signs on how many people in each office area.

“If someone anticipates business taking more than 15 minutes, please make an appointment prior to coming to Town Hall,” she added. “A single person per household should enter for business purposes, unless an aide is required.”

To go to several other offices — the first selectman, human resources, finance, social services, registrars of voters — “an appointment must be made in advance,” Fernandez said.

“You would call the office you want to meet with directly, or call (203) 431-2700 and they can connect you to the office you want,” Fernandez said.

People making appointments to go to those offices will have to answer the same health and travel questions as people entering the town clerk’s or tax collector’s offices without an appointment.

Accessible entry

There are provisions for accessible entry, by calling 203-431-2700.

“If someone needs an accessible entrance, the Bailey Avenue entrance is locked, but the individual may call using the main phone number or using the ring device on the door, and the office in which they are seeking services will meet them in the lower level,” Fernandez said.

People are not invited to wander around in town hall.

“There is no allowance to travel within the building, or visit other areas,” Fernandez said. “We are asking patrons/visitors to only come for a specific need that can not be handled on the phone or via our online services.”

Fernandez said the building had been closed to general walk-in traffic more than four months — since the first selectman tested positive for COVID-19.

“Officially, the first week of April is when we really did it, and we didn’t allow people into the building at that point. We closed down for a day to fumigate it, and we just didn’t reopen it to the public. We just started moving everything online at that point,” Fernandez said.

“The majority of people had the ability to get the majority of their stuff done from home, and they alternated days. But we maintained the staff. We maintained the offices and all the offices were open and functioning even as the building wasn’t open to the public.

“We never stopped working,” she said. “We had one day of fogging here and we had one day of fogging at the annex. We never actually fully closed, we were open the whole time.”

Marconi noted that some offices had been working on a call-ahead appointment basis for some time.

“The way we’ve operated these past couple of months, people come in, attorneys come in, researchers come in,” he said. “They call Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti — same with the assessor, same with the tax collector.”

Closing again

Marconi told fellow selectmen that if there was another case of COVID-19 in town hall, or a resurgence of the disease in town, or in the geographic area, the building would be closed again.

“Believe me, Laurie watches this like a hawk, or we’ll hear about through the Department of Health,” he said. “We will certainly roll everything back immediately, because the last thing we want is for that to be spread in town hall.

“The only case we’ve had in town hall has been me,” Marconi added. “I know it’s funny.”