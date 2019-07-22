Ridgefield Thrift Shop transforms into a winter wonderland
Christmas in July? That can’t be!
Well, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop is making the dream a reality this week.
“Actually, it’s Christmas year-round at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop,” said volunteer Diana Arfine in a recent Thrift Shop column. “We are fortunate to have a large storeroom in the lower level of our shop, and throughout the year collect and store the seasonal decorations that we receive, starting — literally — on the day after Christmas!”
Having started on Monday, July 22, a section of the store has been turned into a winter wonderland.
“We’ll feature our vintage Christmas decorations, some beautiful ornaments, pinecones, holiday candles great for gifts, and even some trees,” Arfine said. “If you’re a collector, we have Byers Choice figurines, a wonderful selection of angels and Santas, and beautiful Spode holiday china.”