Ridgefield Thrift Shop transforms into a winter wonderland

Looking for a winter getaway in the middle of this July heat? The Ridgefield Thrift Shop has you covered this week with its Christmas in July sale.

Christmas in July? That can’t be!

Well, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop is making the dream a reality this week.

“Actually, it’s Christmas year-round at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop,” said volunteer Diana Arfine in a recent Thrift Shop column. “We are fortunate to have a large storeroom in the lower level of our shop, and throughout the year collect and store the seasonal decorations that we receive, starting — literally — on the day after Christmas!”

Having started on Monday, July 22, a section of the store has been turned into a winter wonderland.

“We’ll feature our vintage Christmas decorations, some beautiful ornaments, pinecones, holiday candles great for gifts, and even some trees,” Arfine said. “If you’re a collector, we have Byers Choice figurines, a wonderful selection of angels and Santas, and beautiful Spode holiday china.”