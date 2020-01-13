Ridgefield Thrift Shop to open Vintage Expo on Friday

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Thrift Shop to open Vintage Expo on Friday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

What’s old is new again. And sooner or later, everything comes back in style. Or so they say. And we’ll have a little bit of everything at our next Vintage Expo, starting on Friday, Jan. 17.

For the past few months, our volunteers have been diligently saving the vintage finds that have been donated. We now have shelve upon shelves of unique items priced and ready to sell. Everything from furniture to electronics to clothing, jewelry, toys, record albums and books.

We have several vintage typewriters, some manual, some automatic. All very retro. A tall vintage wooden camera tripod would be great for a photographer, or even just as part of your living room decor. Looking for old kitchenware? There’s a great selection of dishes, drinkware, pots, utensils and more. Some pieces are quite valuable, while others are just fun

One of our members has been carefully washing and ironing stacks of beautiful old linens, and carefully marking them for sale. Another volunteer has been compiling retro clothing: vintage Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Hermes, Prada, Laura Ashley and more, covering everything from the 1950s to the 1990s.

Doors open Jan. 17 at noon — plan to arrive early for the best selection!

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop is accepting applications for our 2020 grants through Jan. 31. Visit ridgefieldthriftshop.com for more information, and a copy of the application.

Diana Arfine