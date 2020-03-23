Ridgefield Thrift Shop provides grant to Laundry Love

Loire Leavitt (far right) of the Ridgefield Thrift Shop presents a check to Laundry Love volunteers Denise Holl, Laurie Christiansen and Dale Brown. Loire Leavitt (far right) of the Ridgefield Thrift Shop presents a check to Laundry Love volunteers Denise Holl, Laurie Christiansen and Dale Brown. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Thrift Shop provides grant to Laundry Love 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Laundry Love of Greater Danbury (LLGD) has received a $3,000 grant from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop, which will help provide laundry services on a regular basis to people who are struggling financially. With the Ridgefield Thrift Shop support, LLGD can continue to provide detergent, washing and drying time, and camaraderie for people in need on the second Wednesday of each month, from 1-7 p.m. at White Street Wash, located at 30 White Street in Danbury. Please note that Laundry Love of Greater Danbury has suspended its operations during this Covid-19 epidemic.

One of 325 registered Laundry Love locations nationally, LLGD began its operations in 2019 with funding from the following organizations: Congregation B’nai Israel (Danbury), Christ Church (Redding), First Congregational Church (Ridgefield), Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church (Ridgefield), St. James’ Episcopal Church (Danbury), St. Mary Church (Ridgefield), St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (Ridgefield), Temple B’nai Chaim (Georgetown), Trinity Church (Newtown), and United Jewish Center (Danbury).

LLGD is run by volunteers and funded by philanthropy. To keep costs and organizational functions to a minimum, St. James’ Episcopal Church in Danbury functions as fiduciary for LLGD. Donations can be sent to St. James, 25 West St., Danbury, CT 06810, and directed to Laundry Love of Greater Danbury. For more information, visit stjamesdanbury.org.

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop supports local nonprofits by recycling, repurposing and reselling generously donated goods. This year, it has awarded $750,000 to 92 local nonprofit organizations. The shop, which is staffed and run entirely by volunteers, is located 21 Governor St. in Ridgefield, and open from noon-4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Please note that the shop has also suspended operations during this Covid-19 crisis. For more information, visit ridgefieldthriftshop.com.