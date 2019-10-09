Ridgefield Thrift Shop prepares for “Spook-tacular” Halloween

Halloween is almost here, and the Ridgefield Thrift Shop is looking “Spook-tacular”!

We have racks upon racks of costumes for everyone in the family: infant, toddlers, children, teens and adults. Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! Witches and ghosts and vampires, oh yes! Many of our costumes are new, still in packages (guess lots of people change their minds at the last minute!). We even have adorable new Halloween onesies for babies, compliments of a former store in town. Already have your costume, but looking for accessories? We’ve got you covered too, with our extensive collection of masks, hats, feathery boas, and more.

If you’re looking to transform your home into a haunted house for the holiday, or simply hosting a small Halloween party for the kids, look no further! We have pumpkins, lanterns, witches, and other scary decor galore. All at bargain prices. Thanks to our generous donors, we also have a great selection of Halloween dishware, linens, candles, floral arrangements, etc.

Happy Halloween — and happy shopping!

For announcements of other special events and sales, follow the Ridgefield Thrift Shop on Facebook and Instagram.

Diana Arfine