Ridgefield Thrift Shop offers fall decorations, clothing and more

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop offers fall decorations, clothing and more.

It’s beginning to look a lot like fall at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. Beautiful seasonal decor graces the tables in front, with pumpkins, apples and gourds of every shape and size, gorgeous fall wreaths hanging on the walls, and tabletop decor to brighten up any home.

As the temperatures fall, we are also bringing out our seasonal clothing. You’ll find fall and winter coats for everyone in the family: infants, toddlers, teens, women’s and men’s. There are like-new Gap and Tommy Hilfiger wool pea coats, a good assortment of light-weight fleece of every size, and even some winter ski jackets. Freshen up your fall wardrobe with some new (to you!) sweaters, and one of our beautiful pashmina scarves in beautiful fall colors.

With October right around the corner, Halloween decor is also starting to make its appearance. You’ll find a large selection of lighted pumpkins and lanterns, pumpkin buckets and candles, and scary bats and witch figurines. We have an excellent selection of costumes, from pretty little fairies and firefighter costumes for the kids, to scary alien or funky unicorn masks for the older crowd. Stop in before Ridgefield’s popular Halloween walk, and stock up on gear guaranteed to make you stand out in the crowd!

Diana Arfine