Ridgefield Thrift Shop has displays for every season

Customers frequently tell us that one of their favorite parts of the thrift shop are the rotating special displays that can regularly be found in the front rooms of the shop. Recent special events include displays for Chinese New Year, a Wedding Expo, Mardi Gras masks and decor, and an extensive collection of collectible teapots and cups. Currently on display is a great collection of items for St. Patrick’s Day, which will be followed by a large collection of bunnies, chicks and eggs in time for Easter.

There’s a small group of committed volunteers who make this magic happen. They spend their days collecting the items from the generous donations that pour in daily, sorting, and pricing them for one of many upcoming special events. We are fortunate to have a large storage area, and have already begun to put things aside for Mother’s Day, the 4th of July, Halloween and even Christmas.

The idea for a special display can sometimes come from just one piece. A beautiful glass frog, for example, inspired our volunteers to start looking for other similar items, and pretty soon a fun collection of the amphibians was collected, and ready to go. Another generous donation of beautiful vintage sailboat models prompted the idea of a nautical display, and will be put out this summer. As the donations keep rolling in, the ideas for special events and displays keep coming. Check back often to see more interesting and fun displays in the front of our store — you won’t be disappointed!

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop will be donating $15,000 in scholarships to Ridgefield seniors this year. For details, and for an application, visit ridgefieldthriftshop.com. Follow the shop on Facebook and Instagram for updates on this, as well as our many special events.