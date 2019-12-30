Ridgefield Thrift Shop grant helps provide food, clothing during holidays

Ridgefield Thrift Shop board member Mary Coleman, center, stands with committee members from the Evelyn C. Peeler Children's Holiday Gift Fund. From left to right: Sue Ferguson, Denise Brown, Kristi Vaughn, Gigi Bazarian and Joann Mulvaney.

The Evelyn C. Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund received a grant this past spring from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop to support the program’s mission to provide new clothing and food certificates for Ridgefield children in need during the holidays as well as Squash’s and Kohl’s gift cards for the children’s back-to-school needs for the upcoming summer.

“The Ridgefield Thrift Shop has been a major supporter of our program for many years. We are very grateful for this help in brightening the holidays for these families,” said Sue Ferguson, chair of the program. “This holiday season 77 Ridgefield children will receive new clothing specific to their needs and Stop & Shop food certificates.

“We also work closely with local businesses, churches and community groups to fulfill the kids’ gift wishes, which we include with our purchases,” she added. “Volunteers from the Women’s Club and other community members come each year to help us wrap the gifts on ‘Wrapping Day.’ It’s been a wonderful tradition.”

The Evelyn C Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund operates under the auspices of the First Congregational Church, Ridgefield, as a 501(c)(3). Donations are accepted year-round and may be sent to The Evelyn C Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund, c/o UPS Store, PMB#218, 54 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT 06877.