Ridgefield Thrift Shop grant applications due

Don’t miss out! The deadline for 2020 Ridgefield Thrift Shop grant applications is Friday, Jan. 31. The Shop proudly supports 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with specific projects or needs that directly benefit the residents of Ridgefield and its surrounding communities.

If your organization is interested in applying for a grant, visit our website at ridgefieldthriftshop.com to download our application. Please complete the application and email it to grants.rts@gmail.com, send it to us at Ridgefield Thrift Shop, 21B Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 or drop it off at the Shop. All 2020 grant applications must be received by Jan. 31, 2020.

The thrift shop is an all-volunteer nonprofit group, whose profits are donated directly back to the community. “We couldn’t do it without the very generous donations we received on a daily basis,” says shop manager Karen Petrazzini. “We are fortunate to live in such a giving town.”

In 2019, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop donated $500,000 — half a million dollars! — to more than 70 local nonprofit organizations. The groups included those devoted to seniors and youth, the arts, healthcare, nature, and the community.

Deadline is Jan. 31, and all applicants will be notified by March 15, 2020.

To keep updated on this and other special events at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.