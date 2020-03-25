Ridgefield Thrift Shop donates to Norwalk River Valley Trail

NRVT Executive Director Beth Merrill receives a check from Ridgefield Thrift Shop volunteer Alan Welby.

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop recently donated $10,000 to the Norwalk River Valley Trail’s campaign to create the first portion of the NRVT Ridgefield trail, called the “Ridgefield Ramble.” This generous donation will help the NRVT with surveying and other pre-construction costs necessary to begin construction on this beautiful section of trail.

The plan is to build a 1.5 mile section running north from the intersection of Rt. 7 & Simpaug Turnpike to Bobby’s Court on the Redding line. The Ridgefield Ramble will join the Redding mile section of the NRVT that will be constructed this year. It will be a 10-foot wide, multi-use trail winding through conservation land along the Norwalk River.

When completed, the Ramble will be readily available to a wide range of trail users; hikers, bikers, moms with baby strollers, dog walkers and young children learning to ride their bikes. The NVRT will, wherever possible, be constructed to be accessible to people with mobility disabilities. Construction of the Ridgefield Ramble depends on private, corporate and foundation grants.

The Ridgefield Ramble is a portion of a planned 30-mile Norwalk River Valley Trail; a 10-foot wide, multi-use trail running from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding and terminating at Tarrywile Park in Danbury. To date, 8 miles of the NRVT have been completed, with an additional 3 miles of trail slated for construction in 2020. For more information, visit nrvt-trail.com.