Ridgefield Thrift Shop awards grants to local nonprofits

Mary Beth Fessler, APRN, RTS volunteer Jayne Flynn, Judy Hottle, RN, and Jody Gemmel, RN. Mary Beth Fessler, APRN, RTS volunteer Jayne Flynn, Judy Hottle, RN, and Jody Gemmel, RN. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Ridgefield Thrift Shop awards grants to local nonprofits 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop has awarded a record-breaking $750,000 to 92 local nonprofit organizations. The recipients represent a wide array of groups in the greater Ridgefield community, including Danbury, Norwalk, Wilton, Redding and North Salem. This represents a 50 percent increase over last year’s grants, when the shop donated $500,000 to more than 70 organizations.

“Our business has continued to grow tremendously since we relocated to our new larger space on Governor Street back in 2018,” said shop manager Karen Petrazzini. “The support from the community has been amazing. Our donations have increased dramatically, as has the popularity of the shop. We get customers from as far away as Hartford, Brooklyn, and upstate New York. This has allowed us to give back even more to our community.”

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop was founded in 1937 with a mission to “support other local nonprofits by recycling, repurposing and reselling generously donated goods.” The shop is staffed entirely by more than 100 volunteers who manage every aspect of the retail operation and the charitable philanthropy of the organization.

The shop, at 21 Governor Street, is open Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To learn more, visit ridgefieldthriftshop.com, or follow the shop on Facebook or Instagram.