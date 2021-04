Contributed photo

Ridgefield Thrift Shop has awarded the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center a grant that will allow Keeler to purchase conservation-quality mannequins to properly exhibit its collection of historic garments.

The Tavern Museum & History Center (152 Main St., Ridgefield) and the Thrift Shop (21 Governor St., Ridgefield) have a longstanding relationship. The Thrift Shop has also provided generous and consistent grant support to Keeler for many years.