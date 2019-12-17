Ridgefield Thrift Shop accepting applications for 2020 grants

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop is now accepting applications for 2020 grants. We proudly support 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations with specific projects or needs which benefit the residents of Ridgefield and our surrounding communities.

If your organization is interested in applying for a grant, visit our website at ridgefieldthriftshop.com to download our application. Please complete the application and email it to grants.rts@gmail.com, send it to us at Ridgefield Thrift Shop, 21B Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 or drop it off at the shop. All 2020 grant applications must be received by Jan. 31, 2020.

Our Finance Committee will review all applications and recommend to our Executive Board the approved organizations and appropriate grant amounts. All applicants will be notified by March 15, 2020.

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop’s mission is to support local non-profit organizations through recycling, repurposing and reselling generously donated goods and to provide the opportunity to purchase affordable merchandise at our Shop. In 2019, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop gave grants to more than 70 local non-profit organizations. There are three elements to our success — our donors, our customers, and our 100% volunteer staff. To learn more about the Thrift Shop and the organizations we support, follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit our website.