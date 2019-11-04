Ridgefield Thrift Shop: It’s a Mad Men holiday!

For the second year in a row, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop will be a featured designer at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ “Festive Home” show. Celebrating its 15th year, the show is the guild’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the thrift shop is thrilled to be a part of it.

Each designer is asked to design a vignette. The shop took the challenge a step further, deciding to use only items that were donated to the store. Thankfully, we have very generous donors! An amazing donation of mid-century barware proved the inspiration for this year’s theme: “It’s a Mad Men Holiday.” The drinkware, a gorgeous set of Culver Canella Gold Glasses — in mint condition — was just the tip of the iceberg. A set of Linney Medallian Gold and Black glasses soon followed, and a beautiful Kittinger Buffalo sidebar provided the backdrop. The stage was set. Our vignette at the Guild would be a mid-century bar.

After settling on the theme, we began collecting items throughout the year, from the barware to a wine cork wreath, an extensive selection of mid-century collectible lighters and ashtrays, decanters, tinsel trees, and, just recently, a wonderful donation of authentic 1960s fashion prints.

The thrift shop volunteers have been working closely with local artist Alison Meyler, a loyal fan of the shop and a guild member whose work will be featured in the display. “I love the thrift shop, and have always been a ‘thrifter,’” said Allison. “I even bought my high school prom dress at a thrift store!” For the vignette, Allison is repurposing frames she found at the shop.

Festive Home 2019 opens Friday, Nov. 15, with a special preview party. Hope to see you there!