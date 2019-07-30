Ridgefield Thrift Shop: Back-to-School supplies

Hard to believe August is here, and school will be starting up again soon. As you begin your back-to-school shopping, don’t forget to check out the thrift shop for your all school supplies.

We respect the work our teachers do, and are trying to do our part to make prepping for the school year a little easier. As teachers head back to the classroom, we are offering a special Teachers Only Discount — ALL books will be HALF OFF for teachers the week of Aug. 5 (just show your teacher ID at the checkout desk). Freshen up your classroom library for the new school year now, for a very low price!

Do you have a new freshman heading off to college? Check out our like-new bedding, pillows, towels and artwork for their dorm. Preschoolers? Head to our toy department and you’ll find quality learning games or puzzles, perfect for teaching your little ones their numbers and alphabet.

We will also have a special display of school and art supplies that are on everyone’s list, including notebooks, writing utensils, calculators, rulers, and even locker ladders!

Enjoy the last few weeks of summer

Diana Arfine