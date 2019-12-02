Ridgefield Thrift Shop: 12 Days of Christmas
On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 1 beautiful (faux) fir tree!
On the second day of Christmas my true love game to me … 2 candlesticks aglow.
On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me ... 3 pairs of mittens.
On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 4 scarves for winter.
On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 5 golden earrings!
On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 6 crystal glasses.
On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 7 books for reading.
On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 8 wreaths a hanging.
On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 9 lights a twinkling.
On the tenth day of Christmas my true love gave to me ... 10 pillows for fluffing.
On the eleventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 11 games for playing.
On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 12 beautiful ornaments, ready to hang on my new fir tree!
Diana Arfine