Ridgefield Thrift Shop: 12 Days of Christmas

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop offers a variety of gifts for holiday shoppers.

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 1 beautiful (faux) fir tree!

On the second day of Christmas my true love game to me … 2 candlesticks aglow.

On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me ... 3 pairs of mittens.

On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 4 scarves for winter.

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 5 golden earrings!

On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 6 crystal glasses.

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 7 books for reading.

On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 8 wreaths a hanging.

On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 9 lights a twinkling.

On the tenth day of Christmas my true love gave to me ... 10 pillows for fluffing.

On the eleventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 11 games for playing.

On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me … 12 beautiful ornaments, ready to hang on my new fir tree!

Diana Arfine