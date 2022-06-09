Ridgefield Theater Barn to expand by 60 percent: ‘A beautiful community effort’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — A storytelling program similar to National Public Radio’s Moth Radio Hour will soon be a regular part of Ridgefield Theater Barn’s new “black box” theater.
“We have one of the mentors and teachers for the Moth Radio Hour running adult storytelling workshops and they do perform those live. They're called story slams,” said Pamme Jones of Ridgefield, the theater barn’s executive director. “It’s the art form of storytelling. It's a whole subculture that's amazing.”