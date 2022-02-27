Ridgefield Theater Barn prepares to break ground on expansion

RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield Theater Barn is set to break ground May 1 on its $1.3 million expansion to add classrooms, backstage wing space, a black-box theater and more.

The town’s legislative delegation got an up-close look at the property last week to understand how it plans to use federal dollars to support its long-awaited expansion, which is set to break ground May 1.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, state Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo and state Sen. Julie Kushner toured the site with Executive Director Pamme Jones, who explained the details of the project and why the performing arts are so integral to Ridgefield.

Last fall, in a final push to improve its nearly 100-year-old facility, the Barn began soliciting the community’s help to raise around $300,000 for its capital campaign. About $210,000 of that goal has yet to be realized, Jones said. She plans to sit down with Ridgefield’s state representatives to identify other programs from which to draw funding support.

“Even though we’re not fully funded, construction will begin (in May),” she added. “We’re confident we’ll wrap all of that up.”

The project comprises a 3,370 square foot addition and 1,500 square feet of renovations.

The construction will tack on a new space to the building’s existing two-story frame and renovate a portion on the back end of the structure, allowing the organization to grow its programs.

The expansion’s main level will include: a workshop for set building; backstage wing space; additional restrooms; a new concession stand; and prop and costume shops.

The expansion’s lower level will include: a black box theater for smaller performances; dedicated classrooms and office space for children’s programming; a multipurpose room; a warming kitchen; and dressing rooms.

The existing building will be outfitted with ADA-compliant entrances, restrooms and a conveyance system to increase accessibility, and all safety, fire suppression, plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems will be upgraded. Solar-ready connectivity will also be installed.

Last summer, the Barn received nearly $80,000 in Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program funding, a portion of which was used to bolster the payroll for four full-time employees. Since the program allows a certain percentage of the funding to be used for capital expenses, the Barn directed $25,000 toward the expansion.

Jones will go before the Zoning Board of Appeals in the coming weeks to get approval for a minor change to the plans, which would create a gabled roof over the landing entrance of the theater to mimic the look of a barn.

“Once that’s approved we can move forward,” she said.

Most of the construction will occur without any disruption to the Barn’s programming, Jones added. The only construction that will merit a production pause will be the renovation of the lobby, the bathrooms and the concession stand on the main level.

“We lose a lot of time rehearsing off site or in the dressing rooms and doing set builds in a theater that doesn’t have the capacity … (so) everyone is super excited from a production aspect,” Jones said. Additionally, “we’re excited to have this community space be finished and accessible to the town and residents in ways we haven’t even come up with yet.

“So many people have come forward to fund this project because they believe in what we’re doing,” she continued. “Having this response in such a dark time for performing arts centers is incredibly gratifying.”

For more information about the Barn’s capital campaign, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

