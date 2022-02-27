Ridgefield Theater Barn prepares to break ground on expansion
1 of15
The Ridgefield Theater Barn on Halpin Lane. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
2 of15
Executive Director Pamme Jones stands in the lobby of the Ridgefield Theater Barn, which will be expanding their building on Halpin Lane, in Ridgefield, Conn. March 30, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15
The Ridgefield Theater Barn on Halpin Lane. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
5 of15
Peter Authier, president of the Board of Directors, in the lobby of the Ridgefield Theater Barn. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15
The Ridgefield Theater Barn on Halpin Lane. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
8 of15
The Ridgefield Theater Barn on Halpin Lane. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15
The Ridgefield Theater Barn is expanding their building on Halpin Lane, in Ridgefield, Conn. March 30, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
11 of15
The rear of the Ridgefield Theater Barn. The theater will be expanding their building on Halpin Lane, in Ridgefield, Conn. March 30, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15
The rear of the Ridgefield Theater Barn. The theater will be expanding their building on Halpin Lane, in Ridgefield, Conn. March 30, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
14 of15
The rear of the Ridgefield Theater Barn. The theater will be expanding their building on Halpin Lane, in Ridgefield, Conn. March 30, 2021.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
15 of15
RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield Theater Barn is set to break ground May 1 on its $1.3 million expansion to add classrooms, backstage wing space, a black-box theater and more.
The town’s legislative delegation got an up-close look at the property last week to understand how it plans to use federal dollars to support its long-awaited expansion, which is set to break ground May 1.