Ridgefield Supply to host blood drive

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Supply to host blood drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield Supply, located at 29 Prospect Street, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

To make an appointment or for more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Other drives

There will be American Red Cross blood drives in the following towns between Oct. 16-31:

Bridgeport

10/24/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Burroughs Community Center, 2470 Fairfield Avenue

10/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Housatonic Community College, 900 Layfayette

Danbury

10/22/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gethsemane Baptist Church International, Gethsemane Baptist Church International, 8 Delay Street

Darien

10/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road

Easton

10/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Covenant Church of Easton, 1 Sport Hill Road

Fairfield

10/19/2019: 8 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Trinity St. Michael's Church, 554 Tunxis Hill Road

10/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road

Newtown

10/23/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newtown Municipal, 3 Primrose Street

Norwalk

10/16/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Norwalk Library, 51 Van Zant Street

10/17/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Walgreens, 55 Westport Avenue

10/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk, 34 Midrocks Drive

10/22/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Norwalk Community College, 188 Richards Avenue

10/25/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple Street

10/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Avalon - East Norwalk, 8 Norden Place

Shelton

10/21/2019: 8 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., R.D.Scinto, 2 Corporate Drive

Stamford

10/23/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., UCONN, One University Place

10/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

10/28/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Deloitte, 695 East Main Street

10/29/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., High Ridge Park Building 5, 5 High Ridge Park

Stratford

10/24/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA Stratford, 3045 Main Street

10/25/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Institute of Healthcare and Technology, 480 Lordship Blvd.

Trumbull

10/18/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Trumbull YMCA, 20 Trefoil Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.