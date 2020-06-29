Ridgefield Summer Sidewalk Stroll kicks off July 1

Shops all around town are extending shopping to the sidewalks this summer, as the Ridgefield Summer Sidewalk Stroll launches July 1 and continues through Sept. 7.

The summer-long event will help local nonprofit organizations who have dealt with hardships due to the pandemic. Each business can ‘adopt’ an organization in town to help promote their missions. Businesses can share pamphlets and information about their ‘adopted’ nonprofit to create exposure for arts, cultural, and other nonprofit organizations in Ridgefield.

Ultimately, the goal is that over the course of the summer, the Summer Sidewalk Stroll can expand to include special outdoor events from the town’s arts and cultural organizations. Additional summer events will be announced as they are planned.

Patrons are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a facemask.

For more information about the Summer Sidewalk Stroll, rules, and to see new events as they are added, visit inridgefield.com/summer-stroll.