Ridgefield Staying Sane: What are folks doing to cope?

Victoria Gasperino started painting wine bottles during the quarantine.

The Ridgefield Press is inviting Ridgefielders to share their stories, brief accounts of what they and their families are doing to stay safe and sane in the time of coronavirus. Send photos, too!

Stories should be emailed to news@theridgefieldpress.com with “staying sane” in the subject line. Please give us your full name and Ridgefield address, as with a letter to the editor.

Have fun writing them! Thank you.

Walk, puzzles, painting and baking

To keep myself busy & have a positive attitude I go for walks on Main Street on my days off from work. I am big into puzzles so I spend a majority of my time listening to music and doing puzzles.

Recently I just started painting wine bottles; surprisingly I still don’t drink! I also am painting rocks and scattering them around town. The other night I baked chocolate chocolate chip muffins, red velvet cupcakes, cookies (in the shape of hedgehogs) and made some brownies. I’m not a baker so I had to be supervised! Everything came out really good. Since I don’t eat what I bake, I had my neighbors test out the goodies!

Don’t worry, I left them on the doorsteps and made sure I was 6 feet away. I like to put smiles on people’s faces, even more now than usual!

Victoria Gasperino

77 Sunset Lane, Unit 113, Ridgefield

May 1, 2020