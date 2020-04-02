Ridgefield Staying Sane: What are folks doing to cope?

Darla and Ben Shaw have formed the Barrack Hill Boredom Band with Darla on accordion and Ben on washtub bass.

Boredom band

To keep their sanity, Ben and Darla Shaw have formed the Barrack Hill Boredom Band with Darla on accordion and Ben on washtub bass. For 12 years Darla and Ben were members of the Founder's Hall Band, the oldest senior band in Connecticut. Due to social distancing, they now only have two members but still play upbeat music. Here there are playing When the Saints Come Marching in to honor all the health care workers, first responders and essential people still at work.

When people used to ask Ben, “Where did you learn to play the washtub bass?” Ben would reply, “Julliard,” and some would actually believe him. So like a Julliard graduate, Ben and Darla, practice, practice, practice like no other time before, as actually there is little else to do. You never know when you are going to have to fall back on your musical talents.

My daughter, Kobi Shaw, who grew up in Ridgefield, keeps her sanity in Eau Claire, Wisconsin by putting together a costume from our old family trunk. She then writes something about how her costume of the day relates to the virus and puts it on Facebook.

Costumes have always been a big part of our family life as they help us to express ourselves in different situations. Kobi has been putting up a different costume each day for two weeks, putting together some interesting creations from normal clothing.

Who would ever think we would have the time to do something like this?

Darla Shaw,

Barrack Hill Road, March 27

Knitting for charity

Sunnie Colen is staying sane and calm by knitting for charity. She and several Ridgefield knitters have volunteered to make baby blankets for the newborn intensive care units (NICU)at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City.

“Using my stash, along with yarn purchases from Nancy O’ we have made eight blankets and continue to make more,” said Colen. “Who knows how many we’ll have made by the time life returns to normal. Looking forward to the day that we can go to the city and deliver them!”

Sunnie Colen,

77 Sunset Lane, March 27

Biking and movies

Some different things my wife Marcia and I have done to keep busy (other than eating) include watching old movies. I can now quote most lines from any movie from the 1930s. Reading a book I’d recommend titled Upstairs at the White House, the head usher’s memories of the First Ladies from Eleanor Roosevelt through Pat Nixon. Riding my outdoor bike when warm enough. I’m a solo rider anyway. Riding my stationary bike indoors while yelling at the TV (just kidding). Maybe.

We signed up for Zoom and with two other couples had a virtual cocktail party. It wasn’t as much fun as being there, but not bad. And my wife and a few other women are going to celebrate a friend’s birthday by meeting in a parking lot, in their cars — 10 feet apart and each bringing a celebratory lunch.

Hope everyone stays well and when it gets warm enough we’ll all go outside, garden, and work off the extra lbs. See you on the other side (figuratively not literally).

Jim Carroll

3 Norrans Ridge Drive, March 31

Being alone, ideal for writers

I’m a writer so solitary confinement is my usual state of being. In fact, the ability to be alone for vast stretches of time is what separates writers from people who are clever or interesting and plan to write someday when they get time. They’ll never get time until they get comfortable not seeing anyone or calling anyone or answering the phone.

It’s going out that is difficult. It used to be that if I had an 11 a.m. meeting to pitch a story my day was destroyed. I’d have to see people, speak to them, prepare for that so there couldn’t be any writing in the morning and then, after the meeting the topography of every moment of the meeting would have to be mapped and measured from every angle, so no writing in the afternoon, either. The virus lockdown isn’t a problem for me that way.

Part of being alone is how gently I can treat the lies I tell myself. Who’s to challenge them? I don’t want to get sick but I pretend I’ll be fine because I don’t want to give in to the idea of fragility. Forget about death, that’s a further bridge. So I don’t credit that kind of future. But the consequences of my behavior have been knocking persistently these last few weeks. For others. Not others, there are no others right now.

My wife. My wife who understands these things better than I do. Maybe because she’s willing to understand. Willing to understand the process and to adhere scrupulously to it. What small carelessness on my part would explode the world? What unfathomable horror could ripple out from the tiniest mistake. Now, going out means stretching time apart, reshaping it so that every moment has a meaning and a presence. Every moment sticks a knife in my ribs and reminds me to alter me.

I don’t want to hurt any of you, either. But I’m going to give you a tip and I hope you’ll take it, though it won’t make you happy. There’s a poem called “Aubade” by Philip Larkin. Find it online and read it a few times. It’ll stretch time out for you, too.

David Rich,

28 Continental Court, March 30

