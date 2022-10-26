Ridgefield Station residents and families celebrate creativity at Compass Art Show

Skip to main content
RIDGEFIELD, CT— Residents of Ridgefield Station, along with family, friends, and staff, gathered to reflect on the special role that art plays in their lives at the Assisted Living community’s Joyful Moments Art Show. The exhibition, organized by Programming Assistant Ximena Sixbey and put on by the Compass Memory Support Neighborhood®, was a wonderful showcase of all the talent, creativity, and hard work that went into putting together such a colorful display.

The artwork was showcased at the senior community, with plenty of natural light around to enhance the creations. The subjects included flowers, trees, and animals, and some paintings even featured additional mediums such as fabrics to add another layer to the art. Also on display were handwritten quotations from residents, offering insight into what art means to them.

“I love art; I love taking the time to appreciate it,” wrote resident Susan Henry. “I love figuring out the meaning behind the art.” Resident Elayne Rosen shared, “I love art; you can put all of your feelings on paper.”

The performing arts also made an appearance at the exhibition as a harpist from the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra played for the guests. All in all, families, friends, and staff greatly admired the range of talents highlighted at the event and cannot wait to see what else the resident artists have in store!

Ridgefield Station offers local seniors personalized assisted living and a residential Compass Memory Support Neighborhood® which offers research-based programming aimed at reducing symptoms of memory loss. Residents of Ridgefield Station enjoy restaurant-style dining with brain healthy menu options, lifelong learning opportunities and a convenient location near many shopping, dining and cultural attractions. Learn more at www.RidgefieldSLR.com.

 

