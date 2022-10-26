Ridgefield Station residents and families celebrate creativity at Compass Art Show

Contributed

RIDGEFIELD, CT— Residents of Ridgefield Station, along with family, friends, and staff, gathered to reflect on the special role that art plays in their lives at the Assisted Living community’s Joyful Moments Art Show. The exhibition, organized by Programming Assistant Ximena Sixbey and put on by the Compass Memory Support Neighborhood®, was a wonderful showcase of all the talent, creativity, and hard work that went into putting together such a colorful display.

The artwork was showcased at the senior community, with plenty of natural light around to enhance the creations. The subjects included flowers, trees, and animals, and some paintings even featured additional mediums such as fabrics to add another layer to the art. Also on display were handwritten quotations from residents, offering insight into what art means to them.