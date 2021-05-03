Ridgefield Spring Stroll helps reunite community amid pandemic Alyssa Seidman May 3, 2021 Updated: May 3, 2021 3:53 p.m.
Damien Primm, 13, creates a chalk drawing of Town Hall during Downtown Ridgefield's 2021 Spring Stroll.
Resident Tonja Dias and her kids, Riley, 6, and Cora, 4, watch as Ridgefield High School students Sofia Daigle and Emily Brown create a chalk drawing of a monarch butterfly on Main Street during Downtown Ridgefield's 2021 Spring Stroll.
Siblings Wyatt, 6, and Caroline, 4, enjoyed a sweet treat outside Deborah Ann’s on Main Street during Downtown Ridgefield's 2021 Spring Stroll.
Chalk drawings of leaves on Main Street acted as clues for participants completing a scavenger hunt during Downtown Ridgefield's 2021 Spring Stroll.
Benjamin Dahlman, 4, watches professional chalk artist Mark Panzarino sketch a special mural outside Wells Fargo Bank on Main Street during Downtown Ridgefield's 2021 Spring Stroll.
Compassionate Ridgefield Chairperson Carol Mahlstedt celebrates as First Selectman Rudy Marconi signs the international Charter for Compassion outside Town Hall during Downtown Ridgefield's 2021 Spring Stroll.
The executive committee of Compassionate Ridgefield pose outside Town Hall during Downtown Ridgefield's 2021 Spring Stroll.
Juggler John Wiseneff performs outside of Town Hall during Downtown Ridgefield's 2021 Spring Stroll. Other jugglers, carnival performers and stilt walkers also entertained residents as they came into town.
RIDEGFIELD — Hundreds of residents milled about Main Street Saturday for the annual Spring Stroll organized by Downtown Ridgefield. The event encourages people to come into town to patronize local businesses, participate in activities and celebrate the community.
“Spring Stroll started many years ago as the sister to the Holiday Stroll, (and) has been tremendously successful,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. “The group of merchant organizers (at Downtown Ridgefield) led by Kathy Graham, Bill Craig and Mary Jones (work) to get people into town to keep the town alive.”