New Ridgefield plan doesn't aim for 125 affordable units over 5 years — but 'meat' of draft remains

RIDGEFIELD — A fourth version of the the town's Affordable Housing Plan is ready and will be presented for a vote by the selectmen at a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The latest version of the long-delayed plan comes after a four-and-a-half-hour workshop session with the town's Board of Selectmen and Affordable Housing Committee.
"I think it was a very productive work session," said David Goldenberg, chairman of the town's Affordable Housing Committee. "We went line by line through the edits that they had. We discussed them, some of them at length and we reached agreement at the end."