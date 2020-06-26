Ridgefield School of Dance congratulates graduating seniors

The Ridgefield School of Dance extends congratulations to graduating Ridgefield High School senior Lily Meyler and Brewster High School senior Sabrina Pacurucu. Both Lily and Sabrina are members of the Ballet Company and have also performed with the Jazz Department.

At the age of 2, Lily put on her first pair of tiny ballet slippers and started pre-ballet at the Ridgefield School of Dance. She has performed each year in the studio’s annual Nutcracker Ballet, this year as Sugar Plum Fairy (2019). Among her other notable roles are as Clara in The Nutcracker Ballet (2010), the Cuckoo Bird in Carnival of the Animals (2017), and Marzipan in The Nutcracker Ballet (2017). Lily also performed as the Ruby Fairy in last Spring’s Sleeping Beauty, and has also danced in Les Sylphides, Paquita, and Alice in Wonderland among others.

Having also started dancing at the age of 2, in Queens and then moving to Brewster, N.Y., Sabrina joined The Ridgefield School of Dance only two years ago. She made the decision to switch from a competition studio because of her desire to focus more on classical ballet and contemporary dance. It was a difficult decision and she said, “Transition to a new studio where friendships, and relationships with teachers have been established is not always easy but the other dancers were so generous and kind. The teachers were amazing and supportive, they really pushed me to catch up in both pointe and technique, and gave me opportunities I would not have had at other studios. They made me a much stronger dancer. I had two great years at Ridgefield school of Dance and I’m glad I made the change.”

Sabrina performed “Arabian” this past Nutcracker and remembers it as her favorite role. “I felt so free performing the Arabian dance, it is a unique and different role. “Arabian” includes a lot of acting and that was fun!”

For Lily, her first solo as a Company member was the most challenging, but Sugar Plum Fairy in this past year’s Nutcracker Ballet was her favorite. “It’s a role that I’ve loved since I was little. It was even more special to get to dance as Sugar Plum after being sidelined due to issues with my back.”

As members of the ballet company, both dancers describe their teachers as “the kind of teachers who push us to points we didn’t think were possible.”

Artistic Director and Choreographer Jessica Boelts has taught both dancers and notes their passion for dance and their willingness to push themselves beyond expectations. “They are both delightful, dedicated dancers and it has been wonderful to watch them grow and evolve.”

After graduation, Lily is heading to Northwestern University and Sabrina will study at SUNY Brockport. Both are planning to continue with dance as part of their college education.

Asked what they have learned from dance, Lily said, “Dance has taught me that hard work and determination really pay off. And, never get discouraged because the work you put in will ultimately reward you!” Sabrina noted “Dance taught me perseverance, responsibility and determination. My advice to younger dancers is to keep pushing to be the best you can be.”

Executive Director Alison Brown has literally watched Lily grow up in the studio and enjoyed watching Sabrina become a part of the Ridgefield School of Dance family. “I am proud of these talented young women and can’t wait to see what they achieve in college and beyond. I wish them much joy and happiness and will look forward to the days they return for visits.”

For more information, visit http://www.theridgefieldschoolofdance.comor call 203-894-5957.