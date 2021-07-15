Ridgefield School of Dance celebrates its 2021 graduates

RIDGEFIELD — Five seniors recently gave their farewell performance with The Ridgefield School of Dance on May 21 at the Klein Auditorium in Bridgeport, performing “Four Seasons” and “Exhale.” Ridgefield High School’s Makena Davi, Ariana Mirfakhraie and Alexandra Westrick were joined by Rebecca Ronai, of Weston, and Alexandra Magnusson, of Wilton, as part of this year’s graduating class.
These talented artists have spent a good portion of their lives in ballet slippers and/or jazz shoes in the studio at 66 Grove Street. With so many years of experiences among them, each dancer has a favorite ballet, part, memory and lesson learned, and each has had a busy life outside the school with other pursuits.