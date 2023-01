This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — With temperatures hovering around 50 degrees, about 100 people came out to Ridgefield Running Company's 2023 Resolution Run on Jan. 1.

The non-competitive fun run, which started at Ridgefield High School on North Salem Road, included a run of 7.5 or 3.3 miles, or a 1-mile walk. Some participants did other distances.

Danbury resident Gretchen Mullin, who ran the 3.3 mile course, said this is her second time at the event.

"Megan (Searfoss, owner of Ridgefield Running Company) and everyone at the Ridgefield Running Company works hard to build a fabulous running community and the Resolution Run they host is a really positive way to start this new year with so many friends," said Mullin, adding in 2021, she ran the 7.5 mile route. "Today was a beautiful, warm, sunny day. The course takes you through a gorgeous part of Ridgefield — amazing farms and beautiful homes."

Emily Cunningham of New Fairfield, who ran at the event four times, said "I think it's a good way to start off the new year. I like the consistency of doing the same run — to know what to expect. It's nice to have the group energy without the stress of a race."

"It's a good time to take inventory and set goals and intentions for the upcoming year," Cunningham added. "It's nice to see familiar faces and meet new people."

After the event, which was free, participants enjoyed a hot breakfast, which included bananas and hot chocolate.