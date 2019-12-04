Ridgefield Running Company, Southwest Cafe host Chili Ugly Run

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Running Company, Southwest Cafe host Chili Ugly Run 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ugly sweaters and chili aren’t the first two things to come to mind when going for a run but Ridgefield Running Company and Southwest Cafe are bucking convention this month to host the sixth annual Chili Ugly Run Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Join us for a fun night of ugly sweaters, yummy chili, and of course, running,” Ridgefield Running Company posted on its Facebook page.

Participants are asked to wear their favorite ugly sweater and come for a short run up and back on Main Street. Upon returning, runners can warm up with chili from Southwest Cafe.

A suggested donation of $5 at the event goes to Ability Beyond and Sunrise Cottage.

To learn more and reserve your spot, click here.