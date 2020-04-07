Ridgefield Rotary redirects funds during COVID-19 crisis

This year due to the COVID-19 virus, The Rotary Club of Ridgefield is eliminating its individual scholarship and its usual grant distributions and redirecting funds to help three local nonprofits.

Rotary will combine the funds available to maximize the impact it can have in helping the community meet its economic and health concerns. The Rotary Club of Ridgefield has decided to redirect the funds available to Meals on Wheels, RVNAhealth, and Ridgefield Social Services/Food Pantry.

To help these organizations, visit their websites: mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org; rvnahealth.org; govserv.org/US/Ridgefield/190468467682926/Ridgefield-Social-Services.

To learn more about Ridgefield Rotary, its mission and its people, visit ridgefieldrotary.org or on Facebook.