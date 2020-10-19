Ridgefield Rotary hosts fundraiser for Social Services

Ridgefield Rotary will host a non-food drive for Ridgefield Social Services Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in front of Town Hall.

As passers-by stop and listen to the bands playing throughout the day, Ridgefielders will have an opportunity to show their generosity.

Ridgefield Social Services has provided critical assistance to residents in need each year including rent, food, fuel, and many other resources offered for those struggling. The Ridgefield Rotary has held a food drive to support those in need for seven years, the first Saturday of each month in front of Stop & Shop. Rotarians, along with Interact, Lion’s Heart, and children and adults that embraced this endeavor, participated every month regardless of the weather. By this past March, this town had donated over $750,000 to Social Services to support our residents in need. When COVID-19 hit, the drives halted. Now, food can no longer be collected.

Residents of Ridgefield have always stepped up in times of need with generous donations and assistance whenever they are asked and we are counting on you to step up again. During this COVID-19 pandemic and the economic strains, there are over 150 families in need.

Unfortunately, we cannot collect any food but we will be accepting donations of cash, checks, Stop & Shop cards and restaurant gift cards. Donations can also be made with credit cards. All donations will be going to Ridgefield Social Services. Our families are abundantly grateful for your assistance. Corporate sponsorship donations are greatly appreciated. Spread the word! For more information, please contact Geri Blair at gerib15@gmail.com. Looking forward to seeing you Saturday!