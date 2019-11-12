Ridgefield Rotary Club to host Amber Alert registration event

The Ridgefield Rotary Club is holding its semi-annual Amber Alert Registration in conjunction with Breakfast with Santa at the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

In addition to the registration, parents can have their children’s photo taken with Santa, enjoy a pancake breakfast, arts and crafts, games and many other kid's activities.

Parents are encouraged to bring all children, from infants up to the age of 18, to have their photo and basic information entered into the secure National Amber Alert database, accessible only to State police for emergencies. Important to remember, even if previously registered, parents should update the child's data to assure accurate and current information, especially the photo. Don't put it off, this registration could be a life saver.

This event is arranged by the Ridgefield Rotary Club. For more information: 203-438-6010.

The club is located at 41 Governor Street.