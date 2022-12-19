As Ukraine readies for winter at war, Ridgefielders do more than send donations and chainsaws

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — On the western side of Ukraine in the town of Kalush, a group of people are working hard to winterize and refurbish a dormitory. They're getting it ready to house 42 people from the eastern part of Ukraine who have been displaced by the war.
"It had leaky windows, had showers that didn't really work. They are putting in new windows, repainting, putting in communal showers and a bathroom, and sprucing it up," said Annetta Hewko, a Ridgefield resident and chairman of Ridgefield Responds, a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 that's engaged in efforts to help the people of Ukraine.