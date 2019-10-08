Ridgefield Republicans to run McNicholas for Police Commission

Ridgefield Republicans will run John McNicholas for an empty seat on the Board of Police Commissioners this municipal election.

McNicholas replaces Terry Kirkpatrick, who resigned in September after winning support at the party’s caucus in July.

Before running for the Police Commission, McNicholas was slotted to race for an empty five-year seat on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

McNicholas, a retired New York detective, previously ran for a Police Commission seat in November 2013.

After his retirement, McNicholas was a licensed private investigator of major criminal and civil cases for the State of Connecticut. In 2008, he was appointed as Connecticut State Marshal.