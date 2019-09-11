Ridgefield Republicans to open headquarters in CVS shopping center

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee is inviting the community to a grand opening ceremony of its new headquarters at 457 Main Street on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. and will feature food and drink.

Local candidates will be there to talk politics, too.

Republican headquarters for the 2019 election are located in the former Pro Nails storefront in the CVS shopping center.