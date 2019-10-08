Ridgefield Republicans to host ‘Candidates and Canvases’ at Guild of Artists

Colette Ross Kabasakalian, Republican candidate for town treasurer, will be co-hosting a wine and cheese fundraiser at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event, titled “Candidates and Canvases,” will cost $10 with all funds going toward benefitting the Ridgefield Guild of Artists.

Republican candidates for this November’s election will be in attendance, including Board of Selectmen incumbents Bob Hebert and Maureen Kozlark.

Dick Moccia, Republican challenger for the office of first selectman, will be guest bar tending at the event.

School board candidates Sean McEvoy, Rachel Ruggeri, Bryan P. Ward, Liz Floegel and Robert Ceccarini will also be there. Board of Finance candidate Greg Kabasakalian and Police Commission candidate John McNicholas will be attending “Candidates and Canvases.”

Former state senator Toni Boucher and Ridgefield’s State Rep. John Frey (R-111) have accepted invitations and will be appearing, too.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page here.