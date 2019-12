Ridgefield Republicans to caucus on Jan. 7

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Republicans to caucus on Jan. 7 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Registered Republicans are invited to join the Republican Town Committee for a caucus at Town Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m .

At the caucus, a new town committee will be elected.

All registered Republicans are welcome and encouraged to join. Contact John Collins via JohnCollins34@comcast.com with questions.