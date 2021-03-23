Skip to main content
Ridgefield Republicans look to fill seat on Board of Police Commissioners

Greg Marku Greg Marku
The Board of Police Commissioners has 30 days to fill a vacant seat left by former member Joseph Savino.

RPD / Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield Republican Town Commission (RTC) is currently seeking candidates to replace Joseph Savino on the Board of Police Commissioners. Since Savino recently moved out of town, he can no longer serve on the board.

Since Savino was a registered Republican when he served on the board, his seat must be filled by another Republican, per the town charter. The board has 30 days from the day of Savino’s resignation to replace him. If the vacancy is not filled within the 30 days, then the Board of Selectmen can fill the seat.

There are a few ways in which a candidate can make themselves known to the RTC. Individuals can either contact the RTC and ask for an endorsement for the position or contact board secretary George Kain with a resume to be interviewed by the remaining members of the board.

The four remaining members — chair Marcie Coffin and members Nicholas Perna, Kain and Isabel Caporale — will take into consideration the RTC’s nomination or other recommended candidates.

RTC chair Mike Raduazzo said that while one person has come forward to be considered for Savino’s seat, he is still in communication with Kain to be notified of other options.

“We could choose to interview that candidate or not as a Republican Town Committee, but more than likely we would,” Raduazzo said. “We want to understand anyone who is interested and we will be putting forward a recommendation from our perspective.”

Applicants can send resumes and cover letters to Kain for consideration. To inquire, call (203) 438-6531.

