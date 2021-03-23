Ridgefield Republicans look to fill seat on Board of Police Commissioners

RPD / Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield Republican Town Commission (RTC) is currently seeking candidates to replace Joseph Savino on the Board of Police Commissioners. Since Savino recently moved out of town, he can no longer serve on the board.

Since Savino was a registered Republican when he served on the board, his seat must be filled by another Republican, per the town charter. The board has 30 days from the day of Savino’s resignation to replace him. If the vacancy is not filled within the 30 days, then the Board of Selectmen can fill the seat.