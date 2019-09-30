Ridgefield Registrars answer voting questions

“Are you registered to Vote?” “Where is your polling place location?”

Find out at www.ridgefieldct.org, go to Registrar of Voters under departments, then click on “Am I Registered?”

With a CT DMV issued ID (Drivers License, ID or Drivers Permit), residents can register to Vote On Line at the Secretary of the States website — www.sots.ct.gov. Deadline to register online is Tuesday October 29, 2019

The Registrar of Voters will also hold a special voter session on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the conference room (Bailey Avenue entrance) of Town Hall.

The Registrar of Voters office is also open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 - 4:30 p.m. Registrar of Voters Office is in the Town Hall, 400 Main Street.

Mail-in voter registration cards must be postmarked by Oct. 29, 2019

Any questions, call the Registrars at 431-2771 or 431-2772.