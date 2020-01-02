Ridgefield Registrar of Voters announces presidential primary deadline

The Connecticut Presidential Primary is not until April 28, 2020, however the date to join a party and vote in that primary is fast approaching — Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 is the last day that an enrolled elector can transfer from one party to another and be eligible to vote in the Presidential Primary.

An enrolled elector who is not a member of a party, unaffiliated, can join a party up until noon Monday April 27, 2020 and vote in the primary. The “new” registration deadline is also Noon April 27 in person or postmarked by April 23 if mailed.

Visit the Town of Ridgefield website and click on Registrar of Voters to see if you are registered and your party affiliation. Residents can also register or change parities on the link to the Secretary of the States website.

For more information, visit ridgefieldct.org/registrar-voters.

Questions? Call Cindy Bruno or Wayne Floegel at Ridgefield’s Registrar of Voters Office at 203-431-2771 or 203-431-2772.